1 / 23

From dressing up as the devil and burning coffins to poking fun at politicians and sarcastic takes on corruption, these carnivals from around the world are every bit fascinating as they are colourful. Check out carnival celebrations this month in Haiti, Spain, Brazil, Portugal and Switzerland.

People take pictures by statues of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin as sharks during Carnival celebrations in Torres Vedras, north of Lisbon, Tuesday, February 13, 2018. The Torres Vedras Carnival is known for its satirical humour that pokes fun at politicians and public figures. (Source: AP)