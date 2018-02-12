1 / 19

Once a year the Vienna Opera Ball is held at Wiener Staatsoper, which turns into an elegant and beautiful ball room. The ball sees captivating ballet and opera performances which leave thousands sighing. Around 150 young couples forming the young ladies and young men’s committee make their dreams come true and dance the first polonaise on this unique ballroom floor. After that, it’s Alles Walzer or Let the waltz begin! Music, dancing, elaborate gowns and elegant tailcoats make the ball an unforgettable event each year. See some spectacular pictures of the ballroom here. (Source: Reuters)