Born in 1912, in a village in Ludhiana district of undivided Punjab of British India, Saadat Hasan Manto remains one of the most celebrated writers in India and Pakistan. He is also one of those who witnessed Partition and documented it very closely. Partition affected Manto very deeply and in a way conditioned his entire body of work. His most celebrated works, including Toba Tek Singh, Thanda Gosht, among others talk about the ruthlessness and mindlessness of dividing a nation into two. Sexual debauchery of men, exploitation of women and the senseless killing of people who followed after Partition formed the crux of his writing. On his death anniversary, we bring to you 10 of his most powerful quotes.(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)