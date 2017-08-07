Raksha Bandhan 2017: ADORABLE illustrations every brother-sister will relate to

You are probably the nagging brother who'd pick on his little sister for no reason. Or you could be the sister who'd spill the beans on her brother's girlfriend to your mother. But beyond all that, you also know you have more reasons than one to love your brother or sister. From being partners-in-crime to shoulders to cry, the bond of siblings is one that is forged in steel, not just because they are related by blood, but because they know each other like their own shadows. These adorable illustrations perfectly encapsulate this sibling love. Click through to see more. (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

With a lil sister lurking around waiting to get her hands on your phone (and messages), you should have fingerprint recognition as password, no less! (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

"Where did all the chicken on my plate go!?" (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

"Or picked from the railway station from the garbage dump." — Same story, different premises. (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

Cab service? No, thanks I have a brother who is coming to pick me only because he wants to show-off his bike. (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

"Remember, you don't take this out of your bag, EVER." (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

"He broke you heart? I will break his teeth." (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)

Yes, they are nice too sometimes. (Source: Photo by Roshni Bhattacharya)