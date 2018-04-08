1 / 10

While words can convey what you wish to say, sometimes silence does a far more effective job. More often than not, silence appears more potent and can mean a lot of things. It can be poignant, it can be deceptive, it can be heavy with words and also indicate acquiescence. There are several layers to silence and poets and writers knew that well. Several authors and poets have written about this and interpreted in their own ways. We bring to you some of them.(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)