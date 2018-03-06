1 / 10

"For such magnificence, our only possible reaction is gratitude. He was the greatest of us all," Salman Rushdie had said on Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The Colombian author who wrote celebrated novels like, Love in the Time of Cholera, One Hundred Years of Solitude did not invent the genre of magic realism. But his novels extended the genre. Characters in his novels come back from the dead, an entire city forgets things and unrequited love smells like bitter almonds. Marquez, who passed away on April 17, 2014 remains the greatest author that there is. On his birth anniversary we bring some of his quotes that will remind you of his brilliance. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)