20 times the Police has proved they have a fabulous sense of humour and love sitcoms

Published on May 25, 2017 1:38 pm
    Those who work in the police or law enforcement are usually considered to be grim and serious. Humour and the ability to crack jokes isn't a natural association. Occupied with the task of enforcing law, we are often misled into thinking that they can do nothing else. But that clearly is not the case. Over the past few years, in India as well as in abroad, there have been many times that the police has used humour to get their message across, and they have done a great job at it. Don't believe us? We have proof.

    The Mumbai Police decided to give use the words of favourite 'friends' to give some advice. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

    Do you see how cool they were? (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

    This one takes the cake though. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

    No friend could give some awesome advice, we agree. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

    The Bengaluru Police too joined the bandwagon and the result is for all to see. (Source: DCP Traffic West/ Twitter)

    Bengaluru Police clearly know how to send their message across. (Source: DCP Traffic West/ Twitter)

    This one is too funny, one must admit. (Source: BengaluruCityPolice/ Twitter)

    They clearly got their humour on point here. (Source: BengaluruCityPolice/ Twitter)

    If you thought it is only the cops in India who have affinity for humour, then you are wrong. Australia's New South Wales police too is hilarious. Their official Facebook page is full of sarcastic and witty remarks, and recently an Imgur user known as MrTatems shared a collection of their funny posts. Take a look, how they give a new twist to Ed Sheeran's famous song. (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    See how neatly they have sent their message across. (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    They clearly know our love for animals. (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    Isn't this just too cool? (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    They can be brutal too! (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    They surely know what they are talking about. (MrTatems/ Imgur)

    How can you not laugh at this! (Source: MrTatem/ Imgur)

    And this too! (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    They know how to roast. (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    Isn't this just too cute? (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    Can they be more accurate? (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

    This one is a clear winner. (Source: MrTatems/ Imgur)

