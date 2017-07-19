Pick-up lines so ‘bad’, they are ‘good’: This Twitter thread will make you go ROFL-ing

Most of us, have at least once in our lives, come across pick-up lines so terrible that we didn't know whether to laugh or cry. And now, thanks to the Internet, 'pick-up lines so bad, they are good' is now a thing! You heard us. If you really want to annoy your friends, boyfriend or girlfriend, then say no more. An Indian woman started a Twitter thread with terrible pick-up lines and there was no stopping it. From watermelons and lemons to escalators and even, Aadhar — take a look at these unsuitable yet hilarious references to the most random things ever for pick-up lines. (Source: Photo by Shrutithenaik/Twitter)