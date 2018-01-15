1 / 16

Most of us, at least once in our lives, have heard something outrageously funny or ludicrously cringe-worthy. In their bid to impress, people often use pick-up lines that are so terrible, so unbelievably funny that you have to hear or read them to believe. While we did bring to you a stellar collection of Pick-up lines so ‘bad’, they are ‘good’: and now to carry on, we bring to you a part two of such lines. Be rest assured. Nothing much has changed, except maybe the dollop of cheese in them. Read on.