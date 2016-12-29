WHAT ON EARTH!? 2016’s weirdest photos from around the world

As 2016 is coming to an end, it is only fitting that we look back one final time at all the things that caught our attention, at one point or the other. While these do not necessarily have to be earth-shatteringly moving, the moment and the context in which these pictures were captured, makes them for some really good clicks. Clik through to see 19 of the pictures that got people sit up and notice this passing year. (In picture) A man lies on the floor with his head stuck in a washing machine in Fuzhou, China May 29, 2016. According to local media, the man was trying to figure out why the machine was not working when his head became trapped. Firefighters eventually cut the machine and saved him. (Source: Reuters)

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China?s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. (Source: Reuters)

An Indian Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. (Source: Reuters)

Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016 (Source: Reuters)

A special forces soldier waits to march in a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia, July 20, 2016 (Source: Reuters)

An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 9, 2016. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. (Source: Reuters)

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 4, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. (Source: Reuters)

Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University, is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin; and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. (Source: Reuters)

Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. (Source: Reuters)

A 'Pokeburg' hamburger with the name 'Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, is pictured at Down N' Out Burger restaurant in Sydney, Australia, August 26, 2016. The restaurant sells a limited number of Pokeburgs per day, with the names Chugmander, Peakachu and Bulboozaur, capitalizing on fans' appetite for Pokemon Go, the location-based augmented reality game. (Source: Reuters)

A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Source: Reuters)

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia September 19, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria rides a motorised 'esky' or drink cooler, while drinking a can of pre-mixed rum and cola at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

A milk custard bun made to resemble one of the popular Japanese "Kobitos" characters is squeezed during a display for the photographer at Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2016. (Source: Reuters)