1 / 10

Although India became independent on August 15, 1947, it was on January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution came into effect. Considered to be the longest of its kind, the Constitution of India pronounced and brought to the fore the principles that would go on to define the country. It gave birth to the “sovereign democratic republic” that we celebrate each year with must gusto. As we gear up to celebrate Republic Day, this year let us revisit some of the patriotic quotes by the leaders who shaped India to be what it is today.



(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)