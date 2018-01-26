Republic Day 2018: 10 patriotic quotes by Indian leaders
No Comments.
Best of Express
- President speaks: Disagree without mocking dignity, respect neighbour’s space and rights
- Eye on China, India and ASEAN shake hands on maritime cooperation
- Blaze in South Korean hospital kills 33, injures dozens
- Gurgaon schoolbus attack: In village of 18 accused, questions hit a wall of denial
- SportsIndia vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Live Score: India dismiss Bangladesh captain
- EntertainmentAfter 8 years, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh seems to have found his sweet spot in Bollywood
- EntertainmentI don't think any series has a finale as dynamic as Breathe: R Madhavan
- EntertainmentNimir movie review: This Udhayanidhi Stalin film is a faithful remake
- EntertainmentExclusive | Nimrat Kaur: The offer to play an army officer in The Test Case was really seductive
- SportsLIVE ICC U-19 World Cup quarter final: India vs Bangladesh
- SportsHashim Amla shuffles, India reshuffle
- SportsSpicy wicket, rain forecast widens corridor of uncertainty
- Reliance Jio Republic Day offers: Rs 299, Rs 509 plan to offer 3GB, 4GB daily data respectively
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9+ leaked in new case photos, reveals dual rear camera
- TechnologyReliance Jio unveils Rs 49 recharge offer, exclusively for JioPhone users
- LifestyleRepublic Day 2018: Begin the day on a patriotic note with these 3 tricolour starters