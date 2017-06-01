Latest News
Baahubali to Dangal: Parineeti Chopra’s ‘power pose’ perfectly fits into these funny memes

Updated on June 1, 2017 11:43 pm
    In case you haven't noticed yet, Parineeti Chopra is on the latest HELLO! magazine cover and she looks radiant as ever. The 28-year-old is a stunner on the cover, but her posture has actually made us sit up and notice. Well, she may be demonstrating a rather powerful and authoritative pose, but juxtapose her into other situations, and you might just catch yourself ROFL-ing. Catch a glimpse of some of the memes that the actor's pose has inspired and laugh out loud!

    Baahubali to the rescue! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

    When you have to make it to the gala by 7:30, but you have to loose motion at 7:28! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

    Beating peak hours traffic to make it to the red carpet! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

    'Mhari chhori chhoro se kam hai ke?' (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

    The Horse Whisperer! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

    Parineeti Potter! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

    Egyptian Safari! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)

