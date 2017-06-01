Baahubali to Dangal: Parineeti Chopra’s ‘power pose’ perfectly fits into these funny memes

In case you haven't noticed yet, Parineeti Chopra is on the latest HELLO! magazine cover and she looks radiant as ever. The 28-year-old is a stunner on the cover, but her posture has actually made us sit up and notice. Well, she may be demonstrating a rather powerful and authoritative pose, but juxtapose her into other situations, and you might just catch yourself ROFL-ing. Catch a glimpse of some of the memes that the actor's pose has inspired and laugh out loud!



Baahubali to the rescue! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)