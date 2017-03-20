This Pakistani illustrator’s Sci-Fi touch to everyday scenes in the country is spellbinding

We all love to imagine what it's going to be like living in the future and many a time, Sci-Fi films give shapes to such our imaginations. But what exactly might change and what would remain intact, have you thought about that? Keeping those intangible elements as it is, one Pakistani artist has imagined what the country may look like a few years ahead, but have kept the earthy essence alive. From dhoodhwala (milkman) to little kids playing gali cricket, Lahore-based illustrator and designer Omar Gilani's artwork will mesmerise you.



Check out some of our favourite from his work.