  • This Pakistani illustrator’s Sci-Fi touch to everyday scenes in the country is spellbinding

Published on March 20, 2017 3:00 pm
    We all love to imagine what it's going to be like living in the future and many a time, Sci-Fi films give shapes to such our imaginations. But what exactly might change and what would remain intact, have you thought about that? Keeping those intangible elements as it is, one Pakistani artist has imagined what the country may look like a few years ahead, but have kept the earthy essence alive. From dhoodhwala (milkman) to little kids playing gali cricket, Lahore-based illustrator and designer Omar Gilani's artwork will mesmerise you.

    Check out some of our favourite from his work.

    Dhaba 3000

    Gali cricket

    Smog city and flying truck

    Pindi boys

    Hira Mandi

    Road side Dhaba

    Dhoodhwala

    Sitar player

    'Chai Ke Liye Kuch De Dein'

    Overpass city

    Man bargaining with a rickshaw wala

    Somewhere in Punjab (Pakistan), somewhere in future

    Cyborgbeggar

    Women in future

    Bedford got wings

    All images have been published with artist's consent

