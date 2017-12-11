1 / 15

Osho, also known as Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, Acharya Rajneesh or just Rajneesh,was born on December 11, 1931, as Chandra Mohan Jain. He went on to become a spiritual guru and lead the Rajneesh movement. Though he was surrounded by controversy, the teacher always had an air of mysticism surrounding him. He was known for his stand against socialism, for criticising Mahatma Gandhi and the orthodox religious teachings of the Hindu religion. He was a public speaker and vocally advocated an open attitude towards human sexuality and sex education, for which he came to be known as "sex guru". His teachings and words of wisdom continue to be reminisced, even after his death on January 19, 1990. Here are some of the most popular quotes by the spiritual leader. (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma)