In today's day and time, there is a lot of glitz and glamour associated with advertisements. But this certainly was not the case always. Much like everything else, there has been an evolution in the way brands promote their products. Some of these advertisements, that appeared in print and would seem sepia-tinted today, challenged norms and stood out for their humour. And glancing through them only makes us aware of how far ahead we have come and how long the journey has been. After some digging in the Internet, we have assembled 14 such old advertisements, from the 1940s to the 1960s, featuring actors like Suraiya and Sharmila Tagore. While some of these brands do not exist now, they will certainly make you very nostalgic.