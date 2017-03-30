Veggie Rogan Josh anyone? What if your favourite non vegetarian dishes were vegetarian?!
Don't you just drool over non vegetarian dishes — when the aroma reaches your nostrils or even at the mere mention of it? But, have you ever imagined what would happen if your favourite non vegetarian dishes were vegetarian... Well, we just had a little guilty pleasure, and reimagined iconic non vegetarian dishes as vegetarian food items. Steal a glance at the list and pick your favourite one. And do tell us if you have more suggestions. Until then, Veggie Rogan Josh, anyone? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)
Dal Veggie Cheese Steak Burger: What if the steak meat was replaced with vegetables and cheese? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)
Jackfruit Jerkey: Trimmed of fat, cut into strips, and then dried to prevent spoilage... Yes, it's jackfruit! (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)
Katthal Masala Tikka: Roasted katthal in spicy sauce, really? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)
Katthal Arbi Keema Samosa: Oops, why did the chicken swap places with jackfruit and colocasia root? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)
Soya Chaap Rogan Josh: You might have tried Rogan Josh with lamb, beef or even chicken... but have you tried cooking it with soya chaap before? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)
Tofu Belly Chops: Forget the pork, take tofu on your plate!
Soy Nugget Keema Muttar: From minced mutton to soy nugget!
Lauki Arbi ka Raan: No tender meat, it's bottle gourd (lauki) and taro root (arbi) all the way!
Aloo Galawati Kebab: That sounds interesting, doesn't it?
Nadru ke Tundey Kebab: After the legendary Lucknawi Tundey Kebab shut its shop, here's your back up plan!