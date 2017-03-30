Veggie Rogan Josh anyone? What if your favourite non vegetarian dishes were vegetarian?!

Don't you just drool over non vegetarian dishes — when the aroma reaches your nostrils or even at the mere mention of it? But, have you ever imagined what would happen if your favourite non vegetarian dishes were vegetarian... Well, we just had a little guilty pleasure, and reimagined iconic non vegetarian dishes as vegetarian food items. Steal a glance at the list and pick your favourite one. And do tell us if you have more suggestions. Until then, Veggie Rogan Josh, anyone? (Illustration: Rajan Kumar)