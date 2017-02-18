Latest News
A veg biryani recipe is doing rounds on the Internet and non vegetarians call it ‘alternative fact’

  • biryani, veg biryani, non veg biryani, biryani jokes, veg biryani jokes, veg biryani funny tweets, veg biryani recipes, non veg biryani recipes, trending news, food news, indian express

    When it comes to Biryani, everyone is 'extra-sensitive'. Of course, foodies are picky about the flavours, perfectly cooked rice --- Al Dente without a miss, and juicy, tender meat, enriched with flavours. But wait, do all biryani have meat? What about the vegetarian options? Yes, that has been the greatest debate in the food world and even surpasses, which Indian Biryani variant is the best. No matter how passionate the fight gets between foodies of Lucknow, Kolkata, and Hyderabad for the crown, when it comes to veg versus non-veg biryani, they all are in a union. Absolutely, biryani lovers are convinced there's no such thing called the veg biryani.

    So, when the Guardian, UK shared a recipe of perfect veg-biryani, many lost it, completely. But then again this debate is some evergreen, isn't it?

    Check out some of the best tweets, that all non-vegetarians will agree and the rest won't. (Source: Thinkstock images)

    Debate about the best biryani can be done later! (Source: Thinkstock images)

    Sorry, haters but it's pulao or khichdi, not biryani. (Source: Pixabay)

    (Source: File photo)

    (Source: File photo)

    (Source: File photo)

    (Source: Thinkstock images)

    (Source: Thinkstock images)

    (Source: File photo)

    (Source: Pixabay)

