Tourists flocking to see the Niagara Falls are being treated to a winter wonderland as mist from the waters have been freezing instantly as soon as it touches anything — including walkways, trees, cliffs, etc. Pictures of the falls have gone viral on the Internet hugely this year and has in turn inspired visitors to brave the bone-chilling cold and take snapshots and selfies at the marvel. The pictures show how the mist from the surging waters have been freezing instantly making the falls and the areas around it look a dreamy, brilliant white. According to AP, although everything around them freezes, the three waterfalls that make up the natural attraction between the United States and Canada continue to flow and churn up the frosty mist. The westerly wind usually blows it toward the US side, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Welch said, where the moisture wraps every inch of the landscape in white. Scroll down to see more pictures of the mesmerising freezing Niagara Falls.