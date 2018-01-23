1 / 10

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, often hailed as one of the most iconic Indian leaders, hardly requires any introduction. Born on January 23, 1897 Subhas Chandra Bose's patriotism, call for freedom and obdurate refusal to stop before achieving the desired goal have made him a hero, a reputation that has remained intact even after all these years. Often called 'Netaji' by people, he led the young, radical wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s and later became the president of the party in 1938. Although, he was later ousted owing to his differences with Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji continued his effort to get rid of the British from India. His death and its cause might still remain shrouded in mystery but Netaji's words remain immortal and continue to inspire. On his 121st birth anniversary, we bring to you 10 of his most powerful quotes.(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)