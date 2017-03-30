Somebody photoshopped Mr Bean into movie posters and the results are hilarious

One of the funniest characters who leaves us all in splits every time he appears on the TV screen is Mr Bean. His goofy mannerisms, his nonchalance right after brewing up a recipe for disaster and his slapstick comedy are just some of the traits that make his character endearing to children and adults equally. Just to bring up his quirky quotient a notch higher, some good humans on Imgur, a photo sharing site, decided to photoshop Mr Bean into epic movie posters and the results are obviously, hilarious! Mr Bean has been now 'cast' in Mad Max Fury, in Gladiator, in Wolverine, in the Incredible Hulk and even in Avatar and he fits like a glove on hand into each of the movie posters! Click through to see more of them. (Source: Imgur)