Somebody photoshopped Mr Bean into movie posters and the results are hilarious
One of the funniest characters who leaves us all in splits every time he appears on the TV screen is Mr Bean. His goofy mannerisms, his nonchalance right after brewing up a recipe for disaster and his slapstick comedy are just some of the traits that make his character endearing to children and adults equally. Just to bring up his quirky quotient a notch higher, some good humans on Imgur, a photo sharing site, decided to photoshop Mr Bean into epic movie posters and the results are obviously, hilarious! Mr Bean has been now 'cast' in Mad Max Fury, in Gladiator, in Wolverine, in the Incredible Hulk and even in Avatar and he fits like a glove on hand into each of the movie posters! Click through to see more of them. (Source: Imgur)
Here is Mr Bean looking rad cast in Mad Max Fury! (Source: Imgur)
Well, Russel Crowe was no match to Mr Bean in the Gladiator. (Source: Imgur)
Bean, the Gladiator. (Source: Imgur)
Make way for Mr Bean as the next Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.! (Source: Imgur)
Here is Mr Bean giving Robert Downey Jr. a tough competition in Iron Man. (Source: Imgur)
Breaking News : The latest Pirates of the Carri-'Bean' stars Mr Bean. (Source: Imgur)
Super'bean' to the rescue! (Source: Imgur)
The Incredible Bean! (Source: Imgur)
James Cameron probably regrets not having thought of casting him earlier. (Source: Imgur)
Wolve'bean'. (Source: Imgur)
"The pain let's you know that you are still alive." - Wolvebean