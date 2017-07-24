Latest News

Fighting Monday Blues? Let Bill Gates help

Published on July 24, 2017 11:16 am
  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Mondays are tough, and to be fair the mornings are the toughest. The lethargy of the weekends still remains but the deadlines of weekdays beckon. What follows is an internal fight with ourselves and a prolonged fight with the alarm clock. Even if we get used to the tyranny of work as the week progresses, we need all the inspiration and motivation to get through Monday. Inspirational and motivational quotes from famous personalities often help, and when the words come from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, then one ought to take them seriously. Bill Gates always has a way with words, and trust them to help you fight your Monday blues. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Bill Gates surely knows how to inspire.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Gates knows just the right words. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Truer words were not spoken. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    This rings very true, (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Failure always teaches you more.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Right on point, this. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    This is disturbingly true. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Mark these words.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

  • monday motivation, bill gates, motivational quotes, monday blues, indian express, indian express news

    Find yourself-always. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express