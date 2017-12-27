1 / 10

Urdu, as many would agree, is a beautiful language. Some of the poems, or shayari are extremely evocative and have enthralled us. Born on December 27, 1797 Mirza Ghalib is hailed as one of the most successful Urdu poets and has contributed significantly to the Urdu repertoire. His poems perfectly capture the pathos of love and continue to be relevant even after all these years. As you prepare yourself to usher in 2018, take Ghalib's haunting words with you and fall back on them during trying times. They will not disappoint. On the poet's 220th birth anniversary we bring to you some of the poet's most magical quotes. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)