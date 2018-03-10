1 / 11

Art is limitless and there are no boundaries when it comes to breaking the imagination and creating something priceless. One such brilliant artist with Instagram handle as mariroldan_ showcases her work on social media. Artist Mari Roldan makes famous paintings on money and uses it as her canvas. She posts her pictures on her personal Instagram account and delights her fans with amazing portraits. The young artist who is based in Spain has found her niche in the art world by painting on the money. Scroll down to have a look at some of her works below and let us know what you think in the comment section. (Source: Photo by Mari Roldan/Instagram )