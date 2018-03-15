1 / 9

Not just to hide spots and scars, make-up can be used in many ways. No, it's not just a form of beautification. Nowadays, it is used by many artists to express themselves in unique and innovative ways. Although, it is often associated with women, even men today explore and experiment with make-up. Taking the game one notch higher, make-up artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic paints her body in interesting ways to create optical illusions. Her Instagram handle named kikastudio displays her work and it will blow your mind. She also uploads elaborate videos to show her final work. Check out some of her work here. (Source: Photo by kikastudio/Instagram)