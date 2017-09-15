Only in Express
  • ‘Love Charzer’: A satirical pun on jailed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

‘Love Charzer’: A satirical pun on jailed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Updated on September 15, 2017 2:44 pm
    Soon after the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was busted, gossip mills have been abuzz with vicious revelations from his "gufa". Taking a sarcastic jibe on him, an illustrator and graphic artist Saksham Verma doled out a comic series on the Dera chief. Talking to the indianexpress.com, Verma said, "Earlier I was just aware about Ram Rahim being this weird baba who was hilarious and funny because of his varying interests and being ridiculous at them. I also realised his support system came from his own followers, who were obviously blinded, because he was there for them. Although he did quite a lot for those people, it was an act to turn his money into white, I just took one thing from this whole incident - this guy was super influential!" (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    "Fortunately, I didn't have any personal experiences with this situation. I just felt I could use this and explain certain sections of the people (who, I feel, get the notion of satire), about what actually is going on in the most blunt form ever, without using his identity as blatantly as I can," Verma added. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    An absolutist's foundation agenda. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    A king is no king without his people. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    Some people create their own storms, and then get upset when it rains. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    Could it be a conspiracy? (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    What is the cost of devotion? (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    A not-so-secretive addiction. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    "I found this quite annoying at first but then I started to take this situation comically and started laughing over how dumb this world is," Verma said. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    "I decided to sketch out a few theories of my own of how things could be, and that's when I thought of making this into a project," the illustator said. (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

    Insaan or Insane? (Source: Saksham Verma/Behance)

