15 lines from literature that will break your heart

Books are a treasure trove and authors and poets, armed with their magic weapon, are magicians who weave magic with their words. Words are extremely powerful and must not be undermined. With their beauty they can mend hearts and also, ever so gently, break them. In literature, there are several such instances where a stray line in a novel stubbornly stays with you and evokes unfathomable sorrow and inexplicable grief. We bring you 15 such quotes. Brace yourself and read on.