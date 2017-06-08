Latest News

Life’s biggest questions you probably never asked

Published on June 8, 2017 8:08 pm
  • funny questions in life, improbable questions in life, life's biggest biggest questions, unanswerable questions, indian express, indian express news

    There are several definitions of life and different adjectives are used to describe it. But among others the one that fittingly describes life is probably the word -intriguing. Indeed, with its all its unpredictability, ups and downs life is certainly intriguing. And while we are busy sailing in the ocean that is life, focusing on larger matters and questions there are some really (serious) little questions that tend to evade our attention. And believe it or not they will rattle you more than the bigger questions. And since we could not answers to them, we are throwing them at you. Go, figure.

    Do they? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Do tell, please. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Do you have an answer?(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Really? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    We wonder who has the answer to this. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Really. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Cheese, probably? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Unfair, we'd say. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    We don't have an answer to this. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Maybe we should saying this? or maybe not. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Do you have an answer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Language is funny. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Really, why? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Do we? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Oh yes! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Most of us are guilty of this. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

    Such tough questions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

