This adorable little girl who ‘dresses’ up in fruits and flowers is an Instagram star

Published on July 10, 2017 4:57 pm
    We all love pictures of little kids but adorable pictures of kids dressed in flowers and fruits? Bring em' on! Oil painter Alya Chaglar, an active Instagram user, uses forced perspectives to make it look like Stefani, her three-year-old, is dressed up in fruits and flowers! She uses unusual 'dresses' and puts them at a distance, positioning them in such a way that they actually look like dresses and skirts on her cute, little daughter in the pictures. Stefani is now an Instagram star, with over 22,000 followers (at the time of writing) sending her love on their official page Seasunstefani on Instagram. Click through to see some of our favourite pictures of the bundle of cuteness 'posing in fruits, flowers and vegetables'. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Oh look, a flower dress.(Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    And another one. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    I'm a mermaid. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Flower skirts are my favourite! (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Flower dress part 3. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Melon mood! (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Ballerina days. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Oh, it's hot! (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Happy girl. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Bluebells anyone? (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Ah, I love those heels. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Berry happy mood. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Monroe lover! (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

    Berry happy mood part 2. (Source: seasunstefani/Instagram)

