Let Garfield’s hatred for Mondays help you survive them

Updated on May 8, 2017 11:26 am
  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes, quotes about weekends, quotes from garfield, indian express, indian express news

    Mondays can be tough. The joy of the weekend vanishes in thin air. It also does not help that the day seems to arrive a tad too early. We long for Fridays, and the wait seems forever. But once Friday comes, Monday arrives in quick and fast speed. This misery is shared by all human beings, and also by animals. Our favourite cat Garfield hates Mondays as much as we do. Lazy and lethargic just like its human counterparts, the cat perfectly echoes what we humans feel when Monday arrives. No wonder Garfield is a favourite!

    Garfield waits, just like us, for Fridays. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    Garfield gets us! (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    Oh yes, there is no way out of this. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    All the time. Period. (Source: Garfield and Friends)

    Aren't we all? (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    We all are, expectantly longing for the weekend, just like Garfield. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    Garfield can put our emotions into words. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    Neither do we. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    That is the question we have been asking since long. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

    We can spend our lives taking naps. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)

