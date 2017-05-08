Let Garfield’s hatred for Mondays help you survive them

Mondays can be tough. The joy of the weekend vanishes in thin air. It also does not help that the day seems to arrive a tad too early. We long for Fridays, and the wait seems forever. But once Friday comes, Monday arrives in quick and fast speed. This misery is shared by all human beings, and also by animals. Our favourite cat Garfield hates Mondays as much as we do. Lazy and lethargic just like its human counterparts, the cat perfectly echoes what we humans feel when Monday arrives. No wonder Garfield is a favourite!



Garfield waits, just like us, for Fridays. (Source: Garfield and Friends/ YouTube)