Latest News

15 epic kitchen fails that are SO bad that they are brilliant!

Published on May 9, 2017 10:07 pm
  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    A kitchen can be quite a fascinating place. For those of us who love to eat, it is akin to a heavenly abode from where delicious dishes make way to the dinner table. However, the experience is good only when one knows how to cook. For the other hapless souls who have no idea how to cook but are bold enough to step into the kitchen, the results, more often than not, are disastrous. Perhaps, experimentation is not always the right thing to do. On that note, we bring to you 15 such instances of kitchen fails that will make you feel better about the disaster you made at your kitchen the other day. Don't worry, we have your back.

    Can you see the omelette? Do you feel better? (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    Yes, this is real. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    Can you even see this? This was supposed to be eaten. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    No, it can't get worse than this. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    We agree. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    Things just went downhill. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    Our sympathies. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    How is that even possible? (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    Things just went overboard. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    This cake takes the 'cake' as the ugliest cake ever. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    We have no words for this. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    We do not have an answer to this. Do you? (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    We feel sorry too. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    We can only hope they tasted well. (Source: Instagram)

  • kitchen fails, disasters in kitchen, mess while cooking, cakes gone bad, indian express, indian express news

    This is why you should not put hard boiled eggs in the oven. (Source: Jules Margaret/Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express