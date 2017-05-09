15 epic kitchen fails that are SO bad that they are brilliant!

A kitchen can be quite a fascinating place. For those of us who love to eat, it is akin to a heavenly abode from where delicious dishes make way to the dinner table. However, the experience is good only when one knows how to cook. For the other hapless souls who have no idea how to cook but are bold enough to step into the kitchen, the results, more often than not, are disastrous. Perhaps, experimentation is not always the right thing to do. On that note, we bring to you 15 such instances of kitchen fails that will make you feel better about the disaster you made at your kitchen the other day. Don't worry, we have your back.



Can you see the omelette? Do you feel better? (Source: Instagram)