Kids say the darndest things - there is absolutely no doubt in that. And unless you are the subject of the unintentional roasting, they can be really funny and stump people into silence. Well, of late people have been taking to social media platforms to share such brilliantly hilarious conversations that either their child or someone they know had, and we can't thank them enough. Here are some samples to make your day! Mind you, let these be a warning to not always take on kids during word play. (Source: katewalsh/Twitter)