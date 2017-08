SLEEPING BABY on a WORLD TOUR! The #JoeyWorldProject photo series is super adorable

There's no greater pleasure than dressing up your little munchkin, and mom Laura Izumikawa from Los Angeles has aced the game ever since little Joey was born. The Instagram star took the Internet by storm with her cuteness at a tender age of four months when her mom posted a photo of her dressed up, while she was sleeping. The photo turned li'l Joey into an instant Internet sensation, and since then she has been wooing us with her smile and charm.



As little Joey Marie Choi grows, so are the many variations of her mama's experiments. After charming us by dressing her as popular Disney princesses such as Jasmine and Belle, Izumikawa has taken the year-old toddler - and us - on a cultural world tour. Yes, the photographer-mommy has been dressing up her baby in different traditional costumes from countries across the globe and the results are super adorable!



From India's saris to Kimonos from Japan, so far #JoeyWorldProject has covered more than 20 countries. (Source: @lauraiz/ Instagram)