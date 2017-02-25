Latest News

PHOTOS: These things that happen only in India will keep you ROFL-ing

Updated on February 25, 2017 11:39 pm
    India is the only country with diverse cultures, traditions, values, religions, caste and creed. Not only does it make India beautiful in its own way, it makes it different from any other country. Yes, India is unique and these hilarious pictures show some things that can only happen in India. Check them out and keep ROFL-ing! (Source: Reddit)

    Just another family ride! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    Why it takes time in banks! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    Does your iron maid look like this? (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    Not just car-pooling, we are all for bus-pooling too! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    The Indian saree with a Facebook twist! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    This is what you need to get a ration card! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    The great Indian railway time! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    Somebody please marry her! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    House on wheels? (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

    Unity in diversity, indeed! (Source: ron4stoppable/Reddit)

