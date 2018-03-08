1 / 8

Two years ago it was her family's responsibility that compelled 54-years-old Poonam to set out on the road and drive an e-rickshaw through the streets of Delhi to make her ends meet. Today, she is a confident driver who cherishes the joy of driving and the continuous chatter of her passengers. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Indian Express photographer Renuka Puri takes us through her struggles. Taught by her nephew, Poonam says she picked up driving quite easily. She was, however, very scared of accidentally hitting the auto while making her way through the National Capital. "Earlier I drove a rented auto and was scared of additional expenses that could occur if the vehicle got damaged. Today I am more confident and also drive my own auto," she says. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)