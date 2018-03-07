1 / 10

Her struggle in life started with a child marriage in her early teens in 1991, wherein her in-laws harassed and physically abused her with dowry claims. She was beaten and had to run away to save her life just a year after when they took her away from home to kill her. Read the story about the struggles of North India's first woman autorickshaw driver Sunita Choudhary and how she fought all odds to be where she is today. On this International Women's Day we celebrate her achievements and will to fight. (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha/Indian Express)