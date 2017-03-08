Latest news
  • International Women’s Day: These are the 13 women Google pays tribute to in its doodle today

International Women’s Day: These are the 13 women Google pays tribute to in its doodle today

Published on March 8, 2017 1:02 pm
  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    This International Women's Day, Google's doodle team decided to pay homage to women pioneers around the world, who paved the way for us to get where we are today. Starting like a story, in which a grandmother is telling a little girl about 13 remarkable women, who - across centuries - have made a mark for themselves in their professional and personal capacity. And while we may still be a long way away from the final goal with which the movement was started back in 1908, when a group of women gathered in New York City to demand fair pay, better working conditions, and the right to vote, there is no denying that today's women are taking strong strides in changing the world for the better. Here are the 13 women featured in today's Google doodle, in order of appearance.

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Ida Wells: American journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Lotfia El Nadi: Egypt’s first female pilot

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Frida Kahlo: Mexican painter and activist

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Lina Bo Bardi: Italian-born Brazilian architect

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Olga Skorokhodova: Soviet scientist and researcher in the field of deaf & blind communication

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Miriam Makeba: South African singer and civil rights activist

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Sally Ride: American astronaut and the first woman in space

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Halet Çambel: Turkish archaeologist and the first Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Ada Lovelace: English mathematician, writer and the world’s first computer programmer

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Rukmini Devi: Indian dancer and choreographer credited with reviving Indian classical dance

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Cecilia Grierson: Argentine physician, reformer and the first woman in Argentina to receive a medical degree

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Lee Tai-young: Korean lawyer and activist who was Korea’s first female lawyer and judge

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    Suzanne Lenglen: French tennis champion who popularised the sport

  • google, google doodle, doodle, womens day, international womens day, womens day doodle, Rukmini Devi Arundale, who is Rukmini Devi Arundale, google doodle today, Frida Kahlo, who is Frida Kahlo, indian express, indian express news

    A look at previous Google doodles on the occasion of International Women's Day, through the years.

More from this section

    Best of Express