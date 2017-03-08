International Women’s Day: These are the 13 women Google pays tribute to in its doodle today

This International Women's Day, Google's doodle team decided to pay homage to women pioneers around the world, who paved the way for us to get where we are today. Starting like a story, in which a grandmother is telling a little girl about 13 remarkable women, who - across centuries - have made a mark for themselves in their professional and personal capacity. And while we may still be a long way away from the final goal with which the movement was started back in 1908, when a group of women gathered in New York City to demand fair pay, better working conditions, and the right to vote, there is no denying that today's women are taking strong strides in changing the world for the better. Here are the 13 women featured in today's Google doodle, in order of appearance.