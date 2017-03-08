International Women’s Day: These are the 13 women Google pays tribute to in its doodle today
This International Women's Day, Google's doodle team decided to pay homage to women pioneers around the world, who paved the way for us to get where we are today. Starting like a story, in which a grandmother is telling a little girl about 13 remarkable women, who - across centuries - have made a mark for themselves in their professional and personal capacity. And while we may still be a long way away from the final goal with which the movement was started back in 1908, when a group of women gathered in New York City to demand fair pay, better working conditions, and the right to vote, there is no denying that today's women are taking strong strides in changing the world for the better. Here are the 13 women featured in today's Google doodle, in order of appearance.
Ida Wells: American journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist
Lotfia El Nadi: Egypt’s first female pilot
Frida Kahlo: Mexican painter and activist
Lina Bo Bardi: Italian-born Brazilian architect
Olga Skorokhodova: Soviet scientist and researcher in the field of deaf & blind communication
Miriam Makeba: South African singer and civil rights activist
Sally Ride: American astronaut and the first woman in space
Halet Çambel: Turkish archaeologist and the first Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics
Ada Lovelace: English mathematician, writer and the world’s first computer programmer
Rukmini Devi: Indian dancer and choreographer credited with reviving Indian classical dance
Cecilia Grierson: Argentine physician, reformer and the first woman in Argentina to receive a medical degree
Lee Tai-young: Korean lawyer and activist who was Korea’s first female lawyer and judge
Suzanne Lenglen: French tennis champion who popularised the sport
A look at previous Google doodles on the occasion of International Women's Day, through the years.