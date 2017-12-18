1 / 10

The year 2017 has been largely about women, but with mixed emotions. While the fact that the reason it's been about women is because sexual harassment finally took the centre stage in online conversations globally is a matter of concern, that women have spoken up and spoken out against their harassers and oppressors and society at large indicates that victims will no longer be silent. This has also been the year when women, all across the world, unflinchingly and unapologetically had each other's back. Female authors and essayists have, time and again, spoken and written about the importance of women and their emancipation. These inspiring and motivating voices and words ought to be read, irrespective of the gender of the reader. To give you some food for thought and encouragement to stand for one's beliefs, here we have women who have spoken about the gender that is definitely NOT the weaker sex. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ The Indian Express)