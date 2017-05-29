Inspirational quotes from world leaders to drive your Monday blues away
-
Mondays can be tough. The alarm starts to ring and ushers in the same monotonous life. What is worse is that the weekend gets over rather too quickly. You slog the entire week waiting for Friday, and the moment it happens, Monday comes following too faithfully. And the dread begins. We understand this, and also realise that you could do with some inspiration. Leaders, all across the world have inspired us with their actions and words, and it is time we use their words to motivate us.
Mahatma Gandhi was always an inspirational figure, and his words more so. (Source: File Photo)
-
Margaret Thatcher has always led by example, (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
Barack Obama is perhaps one of the most inspirational politicians in recent times. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
Winston Churchill always inspired us with his words. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
Obama always have the right words. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
There he said it. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
This is true for everybody. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
Justin Trudeau is one of the most dynamic politicians we have at present who never fails to inspire with his words. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
The former president of India was such an inspiration. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
This must be remembered and acted upon by all. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)