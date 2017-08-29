You’ll need to be a DESI to get these HILARIOUS jokes
It happens only in India. This is SUCH an Indian thing to do or say. How many times have comments such as these come your way, or you may have used them yourself. As much as we should avoid stereotyping, idiosyncrasies and eccentricities can also be quite funny and endearing, and it's the same with certain interpretations of pop culture - provided it's projected and taken in the right light. And this is exactly what this Facebook group, Indians Say That, does with its hilarious and very relatable memes - May it be Sharmaji ka Ladka, crazy aftermath of Holi or no Tinder Matches. Click through for some good laughs at well... your own expense. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
When you want a chewing gum, but this is the only mint you have. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
Error 404: Motivation not found. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
In addition to this we always have 'Sharmaji ka Beta' (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
'Do me favour, let's not play holayy?' (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
When a match box has a girlfriend but you don't. Forever alone. #Tinder #Relationshipgoals (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
Love is Chai. Chai is Love. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
Uninstalling apps won't solve anything except your phone storage issues. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
Virgin Mojito is Shikanji without sanskaars. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
'I have no money' is the world's biggest lie. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)
Tip 101: Find a stool. (Source: Indians Say That/Facebook)