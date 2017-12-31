1 / 21

This year has given us a whole host of reasons to widen our eyes and think - what on earth?! Of course, many might say that it all really started with last year's double-whammy on November 8, but there is no denying that 2017 has given Indians a fair share of WTH quotable quotes (peacock-tear sex and oxygen exhaling cows), incidents that proved yet again that reality is stranger than fiction (a man beating someone up because of memes!), or that age is just a number (see below for the big reveal). Well, we at IndianExpress.com believe all 'achievements' ought to be recognised, and now present the 'Honest Indian of the Year 2017 Award' (that no one wants to give, or take). We hope you take in the 'spirit' with which we've 'pegged' it. Happy New Year, folks!