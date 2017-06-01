Latest News

20 hilarious ‘newsroom jokes’ every journalist would relate to

Published on June 1, 2017 5:32 pm
  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Journalists are a rare breed. They may appear all composed and calm on the outside, but one must see them at their workplace. With news breaking every moment, they scream, shout, gulp down several cups of coffee and then type furiously. Anybody who has been a journalist at work will tell you the absolute madness the profession entails, and also how severely unpaid it is. But they will also tell you that given a chance, they would probably choose the same profession all over again. We bring to you 20 instances of hilarious conversations that happen in a newsroom, and take it from us they are disturbingly accurate.

    'Sources' that is the keyword. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Yes, journalists speak like this. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    And this happens a lot of times. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Basically summing up the profession. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    We all heard that from our bosses. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    This is fairly common.(Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    In case you wanted a definition for them.(Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    True story. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    This (does not) happen almost every morning (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Oh yes! (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    The struggle is real, people. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Coffee is the word. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    That is the irony. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    This is sad and funny at the same time. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Or so we would like to believe. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    This was brutal. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    We are sure this must have happened. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    This is the perennial struggle. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Both, maybe?(Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • journalists, journlist jokes, news at the newsroom, overheard at the newsroom, indian express, indian express news

    Sometimes things go a little out of hand. (Source: Overheard in the Newsroom/Facebook, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express