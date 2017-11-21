1 / 21

On November 21 every year, World Hello Day is observed by around 180 countries. The day is said to have been started by Brian McCormack, a PhD graduate of Arizona State University, and Michael McCormack, a graduate of Harvard University in 1973, in response to the Yom Kippur War. The objective of such a day is to propagate the idea that conflicts can be resolved by communication and it is not mandatory to use force. On this day those who want to participate can do so by verbally greeting at least 10 people. This, it is believed, not only helps in preserving peace but also sheds light on the importance of communication. And if you want to participate in it, or just want to say a hello, read how you can greet somebody in 25 different languages.



(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)