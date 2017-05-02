Head over heels: Indian cinema reimagined with a Priyanka Chopra ‘leg-in’

Priyanka Chopra has emerged as the undisputed queen of red carpets. And her recent appearance in the 2017 Met Gala has everybody, literally everybody talking. The fashionista wore a stunning Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown, and the social media has gone pretty much berserk about it. While everything from her perfectly messy hairdo to her silver sculpted earrings are being raved upon, you simply cannot miss that leg sticking out of the gown. Though her entire ensemble floored us, we think her leg clearly (literally) stood out, and stole the show. So we tried reimagining some iconic scenes from Indian cinema featuring the Priyanka Chopra's leg. (Source: Reuters)

This is the way Baahubali should have died. yes, standing like that. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

If Gabbar had those legs, he would have gone down in the history of Indian cinema as not only the most dreaded villain, but also the most fashionable one. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The presence of Priyanka Chopra's leg in the song would have made it a true 'Jai Ho' moment for her fans. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Both the film and the leg deserve each other. They both are epic. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)