Only in Express
  • Hate INSPIRATIONAL quotes? Here are some hilarious UNSPIRATIONAL thoughts

Hate INSPIRATIONAL quotes? Here are some hilarious UNSPIRATIONAL thoughts

Published on August 26, 2017 5:04 pm
  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    If reading the same "motivational" words and "uplifting" quotes on social media has started getting on your nerves then it's time you break away from it. Unsubscribe, clear your newsfeed and instead, start following this Instagram handle called Unspirational which doles out some hilarious phrases that are brutally honest. Check out the pictures here.

    The world is not your oyster! (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Double standards! (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Diet tips! (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    It's not me, it's you. (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Nice and warm and safe! (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Boom. (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Always and forever. (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    The ugly truth? (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    You can't disappoint yourself if you never believe in yourself. (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

  • inspirational quotes, inspirational thoughts, unspirational, anti inspirational, hate inspirational quotes, inspiring thoughts, instagram quotes, indian express, indian express news

    It's important to have hobbies. (Source: Unspirational/Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express