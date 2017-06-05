10 times the Harry Potter series had the perfect spell to fight Monday blues

If life is tough, Mondays are tougher. The joy of weekends is over and the dread of deadlines begins to sink in. Life did seem perfect on Friday as you probably had plans to paint the town red, but before you could even realise they got over and you opened your eyes to a bleak Monday morning. We get your pain, of course we do. And in order to ease the pain, we bring to you 10 inspirational quotes from The Harry Potter series. Books always help.



See, what we mean? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)