Latest News
  • 10 times the Harry Potter series had the perfect spell to fight Monday blues

10 times the Harry Potter series had the perfect spell to fight Monday blues

Published on June 5, 2017 1:26 pm
  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    If life is tough, Mondays are tougher. The joy of weekends is over and the dread of deadlines begins to sink in. Life did seem perfect on Friday as you probably had plans to paint the town red, but before you could even realise they got over and you opened your eyes to a bleak Monday morning. We get your pain, of course we do. And in order to ease the pain, we bring to you 10 inspirational quotes from The Harry Potter series. Books always help.

    See, what we mean? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Always our choices.(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    We know this, don't we? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    If you think hard this possibly applies to our love for the weekend too. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    How true. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    And therefore we struggle, and fight every day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    JK Rowling can weave magic with her words.(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Yes, always. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Precisely. It is important to remember this. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

  • monday motivation, inspirational quotes from harry potter, jk rowling, motivational quotes, indian express, indian express news

    Yes, yes. So true. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express