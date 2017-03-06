Happy Women’s Day: Re-imagining Disney princesses in a Woman’s World!

Illustrator and art lover Amanda Allen Niday, who is a Portland native, re-imagined Disney princesses and created art works to show how they would have been in a woman's world. Holding a placard each, the Disney princesses flaunt the essence of their being. Expressing what she feels, Niday wrote: "Inspired by the Women’s March and my firm belief that these Princesses would be out there. Dream Big, Princess!" (Source: Amanda Allen Niday/Instagram)