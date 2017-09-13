Longest legs to the tallest cat: Some of this year’s Guinness World Records makers

We're all curious about the tallest, longest, shortest, weirdest things of the world, and usually the Guinness Book of Records is the final authority on these. Well, every other day, someone or the other attempts something new, and these guys are there to verify, and so it was this year as well. The 63rd edition for 2017-18 is filled with jaw-dropping photos and inspiring stories of record-breaking triumphs. Here is a sneak peek at this year's record makers and breakers.

World’s longest legs: Russian model Ekaterina Lisina is the new title holder for the Longest legs (female). Her pins are an unparalleled 132.8cm long for the left leg and 132.2cm long for the right leg. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Oldest bodybuilder (male): The oldest bodybuilder is Jim Arrington of the USA born on September 1, 1932, and was only 83 years old when he was competing at a professional bodybuilding competition in Venice, California, US. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female): This record belongs to Ayanna Williams with 576.4cm of nail power. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Largest Lego brick sculpture of the Batmobile: The largest LEGO brick sculpture of the Batmobile measures 1.30m tall, 5.51m long and 1.69m wide. and this has been achieved by Nathan Sawaya (USA). (Source: Guinness World Records)

Most viewed YouTube channel for a millennial: "Ryan ToysReview" had been viewed 12,076,126,791 times since it launched in 2015, making it the most watched YouTube channel for a millennial. (Source: Guinness World Records)

First prosthetic tattoo gun arm: The First prosthetic tattoo gun arm is worn by artist, JC Sheitan Tenet. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Longest eyelash: You Jianxia of Changzhou, China has an upper left eyelash that is an impressive 12.40cm (4.88in) long. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Longest tail on a domestic cat (living): Silver Maine Coon cat, Cygnus of Michigan, is the swinging his tail into the record books as his tail measures 44.66cm. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Tallest high-top fade: Benny Harlem, of Los Angeles, is reaching new heights with his hair style that is 52.0cm tall. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Largest collection of teddy bears: 68-year old Jackie Miley, of Rapid City, South Dakota has a total of 8,025 cuddly and comforting teddy bears in a house called Teddy Bear Town. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Largest Cozy Coupe: John and Geof Bitmead of Ambrosden, UK, have the largest cozy coupe, which is 2.7m long. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Tallest domestic cat - Arcturus has officially been confirmed as the Tallest domestic cat and reaches a statue of 48.4cm and weighs about 30 pounds (over 13kg). (Source: Guinness World Records)