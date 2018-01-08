1 / 6

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be remembered more for the film fraternity's stand against sexual harassment, Oprah Winfrey, rousing speeches, historic wins, Oprah Winfrey, solidarity against a cause larger than the self, and - oh - Oprah Winfrey. While this year's Golden Globes had all the glitz and glamour that's associated with an event such as this, but this edition was reverberating with cause and purpose and the combined will to make a difference, take a stand, inspire and, if needed, instigate for social and economic change of those in need. Issues of pay gap and Black struggle, of sexual assault and fighting against odds were brought to the fore, personal stories were shared and celebrated. This year, it wasn't just another award ceremony, it was people with influence using a powerful platform to take a stand. No wonder, then, we have so many inspirational quotes and takeaways from the many winners. Take a look.