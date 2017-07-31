20 genius acts of VANDALISM that are absolutely amazing
Imagine the kind of sparkle a little humour can add to our mundane lives? Well, as much as an act of vandalism sound 'illegal' right now, unleasing your creative side while you are meddling into something is nothing less than fun. Remember how the big and bold letters of HOLLYWOOD went HOLLYWEED earlier this year. Though the prankster was arrested, it sure made for a genius act of vadalism no less. Click through to see more such brilliant pieces of 'destruction' that, in fact, made an otherwise boring soap dispenser or a broken tile in the lawns — pieces of art, no less! (oakoak_street_art/Instagram)
"Mirror, mirror of the wall.." (Source: smprather126/Reddit)
"I'm watching you." (Source: Calcd_Uncertainty/Reddit)
Let's pump out colours! (Source: juzodagup/Reddit)
Somebody has been stealing all our cherries! . (Source: oakoak/Facebook)
*Insert Game of Thrones' dragon reference for funny caption.* (Source: oakoak/Facebook)
The minions are back! (Source: NicoSaraintaris/Reddit)
This work of brilliance! (Source: Ayrane/Reddit)
You don't mess with this one! (Source: FaisalSharif/Imgur)
I like to climb things. (Source: SmileyFace-_-/Reddit)
"I like it smooth." (Source: SirJukesALot/Reddit)
Fragile beings, with glass for hearts. (Source: _D4Z3_/Reddit)
Change the baby! Who wants a cat instead? (Source: Calcd_Uncertainty/Reddit)
But. I said it's prohibited! (Source: ZadocPaet/Reddit)
Turn on? (Source: oakoak/Facebook)
Did you see the rainbow spilling out? (Source: madebylondon/Imgur)
This shark can do somersaults. (Source: snappiness/Reddit)
We love this little forest! (Source: merinoflora/Instagram)
Omg, they're drowning! (Source: oakoak/Facebook)
My eye is swollen! (Source: Calcd_Uncertainty/Reddit)