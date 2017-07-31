This hilarious ‘Game of Thrones Urdu’ Twitter account is BRILLIANT

Even as you are trying hard to evade all the Game of Thrones spoilers flooding the Internet, there is clearly no running away from the hilarious memes. Closer home, there is even a Twitter account dedicated to meme-ing anything and everything that has got to do with the fatnasy-drama series. Not that we are complaining, because they are hilarious! From making Ser Jorah's greyscale ailment into mehendi to taking digs at the Mother of Dragons to Tormun'd one-sided love affair with Lady Brienne — this Twitter account is nothing less than a joyride for all GoT fans. Click through to see what Game of Thrones Urdu has to offer. (Source: Photo by Game of Thrones Urdu/Twitter)